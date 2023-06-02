FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced the “Going To Bat for Small Business” program in partnership with PNC Bank.

The program will offer opportunities for small businesses to be selected from a group of peers for their business accomplishments and positive community impact in northern Indiana. Two businesses will be chosen as the 2023 winners and recognized this summer with hospitality and marketing assets valued at over $8,000.

Assets include a luxury suite night, in-game radio and tv mentions, in-park recognition, customized gift, complimentary opportunity to pass out promotional material to TinCaps fans, and social media promotion with logo inclusion.

Small businesses in Allen County and the immediate surrounding counties are encouraged to self-nominate or be nominated.

“As a national main street bank, PNC is committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work. Small businesses are the cornerstone of our neighborhoods and play a critical role in fueling economic growth, job creation, innovation and diversity in our goods and services. We are proud to team up with the TinCaps as we look to elevate small business positively impacting our backyard.” Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana.

PNC Bank and the TinCaps will recognize the selected small businesses during on-field pre-game ceremonies July 20 and Aug.15.

Two nomination rounds will take place, one from June 2-June 26, 2023 or the first 100 submissions and another from June 26 – Aug. 1, 2023 or the first 100 submissions. The nomination portal opens at 10:00 a.m., June 2 and closes at 5:00 p.m., Aug. 1. Nominations can be submitted at https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/fans/pnc-small-business.