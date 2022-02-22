ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The first man who received attention for taking a knee on NFL fields is coming to speak at Trine University.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletics Recreation Center on Trine’s campus in Angola. The Trine Broadcaster Network will offer a live stream of the event.

Tebow, an outspoken evangelical Christian, became known for kneeling in what he called prayer and reflection at various times during his NFL career – including after he scored touchdowns.

“Tim Tebow is not only one of the greatest athletes of his generation, he is also an inspirational leader to millions,” said Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D. “We look forward to having him share his unique personal story and the passion that drives him to serve others.”

He quarterbacked the Florida Gators to a national championship in college before leading the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in 2011. He also tried his hand at minor league baseball before landing at ESPN.

During his stint in professional sports he gained attention for kneeling in what he called prayer and reflection, sometimes on the sidelines or before games and almost always after scoring a touchdown.

Tebow has also been heavily involved in philanthropy. He founded the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010 which helped build a children’s hospital in the Philippines, the country where he was born.

Along with several of his Florida teammates, Tebow created “First and 15,” a group that helped raise funds for an orphanage in the Philippines that was created by his father’s nonprofit organization, the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association.

Tebow has talked about his faith at schools, prisons and villages and supports more than 40 national evangelists working throughout the country, according to Trine officials.

Brooks added in a media release that Tebow’s work has “touched countless lives.”