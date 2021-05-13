Tickets available for ‘Concordia at the Embassy: Awake my Soul and Sing!’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Concordia Lutheran High School announced that it’s choir and band students will be having a concert at the Embassy Theatre: “Concordia at the Embassy: Awake my Soul and Sing!”

The concert will take place on May 23 at 4 p.m. and will showcase all of the school’s music ensembles.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 children and are currently on sale at the Embassy Box Office (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. or through Ticketmaster. Tickets are sold in groupings of two, three, and four seats for social distancing. Tickets are open to anyone, but quantities are limited.

The school said masks are required when entering and moving about inside the Embassy. Masks are optional when seated.