PERU, Ind. – Three South Bend teens were arrested Monday after a high-speed chase in Miami County ended with a stolen SUV crashed into a ditch, according to Indiana State Police.

The teens – a 15-year-old boy behind the wheel with a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old identified as Tavonta Lawrence as passengers – were in a Jeep Cherokee going 115 miles-per-hour north on U.S. 31 when they passed an off-duty trooper at the southern outskirt of Miami County.

The lights and sirens of an on-duty trooper near the Big Rocking Chair in Peru didn’t get the Jeep to stop, according to police. And when they approached Eel River Road the Jeep went into a ditch.

Lawrence and the girl got out and tried to run to some nearby woods. The girl was caught almost immediately, according to state police. A K-9 unit tracked Lawrence to a nearby wood line and police were able to make an arrest.

Nobody was injured in the wreck, and the Jeep had been reported stolen out of Mishawaka.

The boy and girl were taken to the South Bend Juvenile Detention Center.

The boy is facing charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, aggressive driving and operating a vehicle without ever having received a license. The girl is facing a charge of resisting law enforcement.

Lawrence was taken to Miami County Jail on a charge of resisting law enforcement.