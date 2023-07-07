FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 54th time, the Three Rivers Festival fun will fill downtown Fort Wayne for nine days.

The festival’s claim-to-fame is being the second-largest summer festival in Indiana, attracting more than half a million visitors. The festival says it takes nearly 400 volunteers to make the festival fun smoothly.

This year’s theme is “United Through the Arts” and most of the concerts and live music acts are by local and regional artists.

The following are the scheduled festival events and times according to the TRF website.

Friday, July 7:

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

River Boat Excursions (Headwaters West Dock): 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CONCERT: Joseph w/Addison Agen (Headwaters Pavilion): 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 8:

Runners on Parade (parade route): 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Chalk Walk (outside Art Museum): 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Art in the Park (Freimann Square): 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Parade: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

River Boat Excursions (Headwaters West Dock): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CONCERT: Goodnight Gracie/Who’s Bad (Headwaters Pavilion): 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 9:

Heart of the City (Freimann parking Lot): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Art in the Park (Freimann Square): 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chalk Walk (outside Art Museum): 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

River Boat Excursions (Headwaters West Dock): 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (last day)

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

CONCERT: TRF Gospel Show (Headwaters Pavilion): 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, July 10:

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Waiter & Waitress Contest (Headwaters Plaza): 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m

Drag Show (18 and over): 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11:

$2 Tuesday at Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Young at Heart Senior Fair (Promenade Park Pavilion): 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Patriotic Concert on the Market (Barr St. Market on Berry):

Beer, Bands & Bingo (Headwaters Pavilion): 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

CONCERT: The Taj Maholics/The Y’s Guys

Wednesday, July 12:

Family Fun Day (Festival Plaza) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Trivia Night (Headwaters Plaza) 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 13:

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

CONCERT: Chris Worth/Ty Causey Band/Music Lover’s Lounge: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, July 14:

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

International Village (Freimann Parking Lot) 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (only today and tomorrow)

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

CONCERT: Off the Edge/Hubie Ashcraft: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 15:

Children’s Fest (Freimann Square): 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

International Village (Freimann Parking Lot) 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Junk Food Alley: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Emporium (Headwaters East): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Midway Rides (Headwaters East): 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

CONCERT: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra/Sweetwater All-Stars: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Click here for concert tickets.

Check out these videos from the WANE 15 archives of TRF festival events from the 1980s!



1989: Bikini Spectacular and Parade

1989: Bed Race

1989: Raft Race

1984: Midway

1984: Raft Race

1986: Bed Race

1992: Raft Race

1985: What $20 will get you at the festival

When TRF was THE thing to do!