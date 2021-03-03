Three Rivers Festival parade to feature 3 Grand Marshals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Three Rivers Festival announced the theme for the 2020 festival parade which will feature 3 Grand Marshals. The theme will be Coming Together: Fort Wayne’s Past, Present, & Future.

“We are inspired by our city’s past and present, while holding great excitement for what is in store for the future of Fort Wayne,” said Jack Hammer, Executive Director. “We can’t wait to see the creativity from our parade participants celebrating everything Fort Wayne is, was, and will be.”

Jaylon Smith, former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame standout who currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys, will serve as a parade Grand Marshal, representing Fort Wayne’s “present”.

Sammie Vance, founder of Sammie’s Buddy Bench Project, will be serve as “future” Grand Marshal, and for the first time in the parade’s history, there will be a posthumous Grand Marshal, to represent Fort Wayne’s past.

Hana Stith, one of the first African-American teachers hired by Fort Wayne Community Schools and co-founder of the African/African-American Museum will be honored in that role.

The Steel Dynamics Three Rivers Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. Parade Applications are due April 30, 2021.