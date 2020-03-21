Three Rivers Festival organizers evaluate COVID-19 crisis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Festival organizers are still planning for Fort Wayne’s biggest event of the summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Director Jack Hammer released a statement Friday that indicated he and his team are in close contact with local leaders as they evaluate the situation.

Hammer said, “Since our beginning, the focus of the Three Rivers Festival has always been on our community. In our 52nd year, we aim to provide a safe, unifying festival that will hopefully be a triumphant celebration of our community after a time of hardship.”

“As the Three Rivers Festival maintains weekly contact with the Allen County Board of Health, the City of Fort Wayne and trusted medical professionals, we remain faithful that we will get past the current crisis before the 2020 Three Rivers Festival, July 10th – 18th. We will frequently evaluate the situation over the coming weeks and months to ensure we follow all health, safety and security guidelines.”

“Currently, our staff and board of directors continue to plan the 2020 Three Rivers Festival and work to keep the community spirit alive that our volunteers, attendees, vendors, and community members have come to expect.”

“To our loyal volunteers, we need your help. Please take the time to sign up today to show your support and invest in our community’s summer celebration!” Volunteer applications for the 2020 Three Rivers Festival can be found by clicking here.

The Three Rivers Festival board of directors and staff encourage everyone to follow the latest CDC and Allen County Health Department Guidelines to minimize the impact of COVID-19.

