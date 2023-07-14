FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival makes a new button every year. The pin can get you discounts on some tickets around the festival, but, for some, they mean a lot more.

Over the years, they’ve also become a collector’s item.

Judy Richardson moved to Fort Wayne in 1966. Her husband, Ken, took a job teaching English at Snider High School.

When the Three Rivers Festival started in 1969, they were there. When the festival started selling buttons in 1974, they bought one.

Judy Richardson with daughter Amy Brown look at the Vera Bradley purse covered with TRF buttons.

“Then we just kept going and kept getting them,” Richardson said.

Amy Brown, Richardson’s daughter, remembers the buttons growing up.

“They used to hang on a big ribbon in our basement and she’d add one each year. Then the ribbon ran out of room,” Brown said.

From the ribbon, the buttons were moved to a straw hat. Richardson would then don it on parade day.

“People would stop and look at them. Then it got too heavy and I took them off the hat and put them on a Vera Bradley purse,” she said.

The buttons line the entire outside of the purse. In order by year, of course.

“They always used to be round and then they did a rectangle and square one and it screwed me up a little bit, but I got them on there. There’s room for a few more,” Richardson laughed.

Her favorite button, though, is bootleg.

“In 2020 there was no parade and no button. My son-in-law made one with the COVID symbols for the zeros. That’s one no one else has so that’s probably my favorite,” Richardson said.

Judy’s son-in-law made a button for 2020. The festival was canceled that year and not official button was made.

Now 85, Richardson decided to pass the button baton to her daughter.

“She said do you want my collection and I said absolutely,” Brown said. “I will keep it going.”

Collecting the festival buttons is also a family tradition for 32-year-old Bryan Ridgway. His collection started with his grandpa.

Bryan Ridgway

“Grandpa got it at the Lawton Park flee market. That’s where it all started,” Ridgway said.

Ridgway’s uncle took the collection over, and when he passed away last year, the buttons were passed down to Ridgway. Most of his collection is in a framed shadow box with the buttons resting on padding under glass.

“They’re all my favorite. I like them all,” he said.

His collection goes beyond buttons. He also has several old festival guide books and the poster from the very first year is protected in a frame.

“I want to keep it going. I’ll pass it down to my kids and have them keep it going. I like the tradition my grandpa started,” Ridgway said.

While Richardson’s collection is complete, Ridgway is missing buttons from 2012 to 2017. He’s always on the look-out at garage sales and flea markets for those final six buttons.

All the buttons and memorabilia are reflections of the past as they collect the future.

“It’s fun to go back and look at them and just to have them,” Richardson said.