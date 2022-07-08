FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 53rd annual Three Rivers Festival is back , and this time they are bringing back some old events.

For two years, the festival hasn’t been on full force, as the parade and bed races have been absent due to the pandemic. This year, both events will be back in full force.

Things kick off with a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 8th at 11 am. On July 9th, the parade will begin at 10 am, at the intersection of Rockhill and West Wayne Streets. All of the streets in red will be closed from 6:30 A-M to 1 P-M. The parade will travel along that yellow route, ending at Superior and Calhoun Streets.

There is one event that will be cancelled. Due to the recent storms, the Three Rivers Festival’s

River Excursions will be cancelled.

There will be events everyday for a week for the Three Rivers Festival. For more information on the festival, when events are and their times, you can visit their website.