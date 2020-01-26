Three Rivers Distilling Company set to host Barrel-aging Cocktails Workshop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Distilling Company will host its first barrel-aging cocktails workshop.

Learn to barrel-age your own cocktails and cask-finish spirits. Three Rivers Distilling Company’s bartenders will provide the philosophies and methodologies behind barrel-aging. They’ll also go through demonstrations of barrel-aging cocktails and provide samples. As a bonus, they’ll also provide samples and exchange knowledge on cask finishing spirits.

The first workshop on Jan. 28 is sold out, but there is another workshop Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. The cost for one person is $65 and $100 for couples.

Your registration fee includes:

  • 1L or 2L size barrel (depending on individual or couple registration)
  • Education on barrel-aging cocktails and cask-finishing spirits
  • Demonstrations for 2 barrel-aged cocktails
  • Samples of 4 barrel-aged cocktails and 2 cask-finished spirits
  • Light Snacks
  • 4 Barrel-aged cocktail recipes to take home

