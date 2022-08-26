FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) is working to assure an ambulance shows up when you call 911.

Next week, TRAA will part ways with Paramedics Logistics for ambulatory services in Allen County.

The board is looking to increase wages for some employees by $5 an hour and add extra benefits to hire more employees.

“It will be the first time in the history of this organization where we have handled operations. In the past, that portion of the organization has been handled by a contractor,” said Rachel Guin, president of the board of directors.

According to officials, the contractor Paramedic Logistics failed to fulfill their contract, and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority voted to part ways this summer. It becomes effective Sept. 1.

Officials with TRAA have told WANE 15 issues like slower response times are a big issue.

Guin said the bigger picture with having a contractor comes down to profit.

“One of the primary issues that a private organization that’s not a not-for-profit has is to show profit margin, and that can be very difficult especially in our current economy when organizations are struggling,” Guin said.

She said the transition will be a positive move forward.

“This is a big step for TRAA and our community, but we believe it’s in the best interest of the community and it’s going to better for our employees,” Guin said.

Guin adds that they plan to make moves to help entice more people to want to work for TRAA.

“Our staffing levels are improving so we are at 62 now. Ideally, we will be at 80 for full-time employees. We have several applications right now for people that are showing interest,” Guin said.

And interest might be there if all goes to plan with the board.

“In increasing wages, but in increasing wages we’re also going to offer, we’re working towards night-time incentives, weekend incentives, improving benefits. We are are also offering a $1,000 hazard pay bonus to all of the employees who have stayed with us through this process so we want to show them we are grateful for what they’ve done,” Guin said.

The board plans to meet next week to finalize the wage rates and other incentives.