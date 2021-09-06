Three football players say “Hi Mom” on TV to Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – PROVO, UT) Daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, cook, trail runner…Michelle Kaufusi wears lots of hats.

We first met when I was doing a Utah Success Stories news feature on the first A-class office space in Provo in over a decade called “Freedom Commons.” She stood out in a bright red dress on a rainy day in the shadow of a mountain with a big Y on the hill. The Y stands for Brigham Young University and the school color is blue. The color red is the school color for rival University of Utah. I couldn’t help but tease her. You see, she happens to be the first female mayor of Provo.

Michelle Kaufusi was the sixth of seven children raised by a single mom. She was very candid about some of the challenges growing up.

Michelle got emotional as she told me about getting her first job; “My mom came home, and she drove a Chevy citation. She needed snow tires to get to work at night and they were super expensive, and she didn’t have the money so she asked us all to help and so I went to Provo high as you know. I got done with school and I thought I’m going to walk down center street in Provo because it had to be somewhere I could walk since we only had one car with eight of us. And I went down to center street, and I walked up and down center street and there was a sign that said help wanted. From that day on I worked every day after school from four til nine. I closed the deli every day. So this is the tender part right. I can see that store right here. My mom would be so proud.”

Michelle and her husband former NFL player and U of U and BYU Coach, Steve Kaufusi, have two daughters, three sons, two grandsons and coming soon a new granddaughter. All three of her sons play football.

Among other things, we talked about this football thing in the family. Michelle laughed and said, “They’re just good eaters, right?!” She told me about the grocery shopping trips she would make where one cart was entirely filled with meat. The Beef Council must be thrilled with the Kaufusi family. That’s some serious protein.

She continued; “I’m not athletic. They get all their talent from their dad. I’m really a good cook and I’m really good at schedules, that’s what I gave to them. But all five children we were so blessed. They all went to college on athletic scholarship. Bronson is with Green Bay right now and Corbin in down in San Francisco with the 49ers. Bronson is a tight end now. Catches the ball and run. And Corbin in an offensive lineman.”

Her youngest son, Devin Kaufusi, is a college football player. He recently changed school colors from blue to red. Michelle filled me in with the backstory. “Devin has had this great group of friends his whole life and his best friend is Britain Covey so there’s your little tie there, right. So Steve is finishing up coaching twenty-five years and looking forward to retirement, Devin’s in his second year at BYU. Steve retires and our cute little Britty is at our house all the time and in Devin’s ear saying now that your dad and brothers are done come up to the U and finish with me.”

