HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers are without power Friday afternoon.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, customers have been without power since just before 3 p.m., including part of Huntington University. As of 4:30 p.m., around 2,100 customers are without power.

Duke Energy says on its website that power is estimated to be restore around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

It is unclear what caused the outage.