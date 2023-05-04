FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy is facing felony charges in connection with a shooting that left a man with a shattered femur and months of rehabilitation ahead of him.

Allen County prosecutors earlier this week formally charged Raymond Moore as an adult with a Level 2 felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery.

Raymond Moore

Moore is accused of shooting a man in the leg while in an alley near the corner of McKinnie Avenue and Anthony Boulevard before taking off with the man’s handgun and shotgun, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne police responded to the area of McKinnie and Anthony after 1 a.m. on April 24 on a report of a shooting.

There, they met with a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his leg. When asked to describe the level of pain he was in on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, the man said in court documents it was “a 30.”

The man told investigators he picked Moore and a friend of Moore’s up from a home earlier that night. After dropping Moore’s friend off at an apartment complex, the man drove Moore to the Phillips 66 gas station at the corner of Anthony and McKinnie, court documents said.

Moore and the man went into the gas station together, according to court documents, and then the man drove Moore to a nearby alley.

Outside of the vehicle, Moore asked the man to take a picture of him using his phone. As the man did this, Moore is accused of grabbing the man’s handgun that was in his front pocket.

“This is mine now,” Moore said, according to the man’s story in court documents.

That’s when Moore is accused of firing at least two shots at the man, court documents said. One of those shots hit the man in his upper left leg, shattering his femur, a detective wrote in court documents.

The wound required surgery, will likely need months of rehabilitation and will keep the man from walking for months, the detective wrote.

Moore is accused of fleeing the scene with the man’s handgun and also a shotgun the man had in his vehicle, court documents said.

Investigators used photos from Moore’s Instagram account, surveillance footage and talked with a New Haven Police school resource officer who knew Moore from New Haven High School to identify him as the shooter, court documents said.

Prosecutors filed charges against Moore on Wednesday, and he was booked into Allen County Jail shortly thereafter.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday, and potentially faces anywhere between 10 and 46 years in prison.