(CBS) Mahina Douglas, who lives in the suburbs of Baltimore, says she loves to socialize. But after the holidays, she’s been thinking about cutting back on alcohol.

“I just felt like my drinking was getting, I guess a little more than I was comfortable with it being,” Douglas said.

She decided to try “Dry January”- a month-long sobriety challenge. She even hired Molly Desch, a “sobriety coach”.

“Dry January actually has a ton of benefits, aside from the health benefits, you have cleaner skin, you’ll sleep better, you’ll also save money,” Desch says.

Consumer insight group Veylinx says 54% of Americans say they want to reduce their alcohol intake. A study published in the British Medical Journal shows people who gave up alcohol for one month had significant improvements in their health and lost an average of four pounds. Desch says introducing a new hobby, like exercise, can help replace drinking.

“And also have an accountability partner, so if you know somebody that also wants to participate in Dry January, boom, sign them up, you guys can text each other throughout the day if you’re having a hard time, you can celebrate milestones,” Desch says.

Research also shows people who participate in Dry January often continue to drink less even 6 to 8 months later. Douglas hopes to continue to limit her drinking after January is over.

“I’m looking for a lifestyle change that I can keep with me forever,” she says.

Douglas says she started limiting her alcohol even before January began, and she already noticed she’s sleeping better.

Sobriety coaches also says telling friends and family you’re trying Dry January can help incentivize you to stay committed through the whole month.