‘They are taking another piece of him away from me’: Widow of veteran explains impact of new bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill that will allow surviving spouses of deceased veterans keep the Purple Heart license plate.

This bill was authored by Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) after a constituent came to him heartbroken over the fact that she couldn’t keep her husband’s Purple Heart plate after he passed away.

Sherri Huston is a widow, her husband of 53 years Gary Huston served in the Vietnam war in 1966 and 1967. While serving in the Army he was wounded twice and received a Purple Heart for both injuries.

“He felt very fortunate that he survived two different attacks and two different injuries, and I was obviously very proud of his service,” Huston said.

In 2007, Gary was at war again, this time it was cancer. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and in July of 2020 he lost his final battle.

“When I lost him I thought it was just a one and done, but I found out over a period weeks that every little thing that happens just continued to make me feel that I lost him,” Huston said.

When she went to re-register her car, she was told she would not receive another plate. This left her heartbroken. She told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee, this was just another piece of her husband she felt was taken away from her.

Currently in the state of Indiana, Purple Heart Recipients can request the Purple Heart Plate for their spouse, but once the veteran passes away, the spouse is not allowed to renew the plate. Devastated, Huston explained the situation with her sister and brother-in-law.

They went to Rep. Judy who is also a veteran. He said he was sadden to learn spouses could not continue honoring their loved one’s sacrifice.

“I’m not a purple heart recipient, but it hit home just know what my wife and what she did while I was away and deployed many years ago,” Rep. Judy said. “It was something I knew we had to get done down here this session. It’s nice to be able to do something like this for our constituents, it’s common sense legislation allowing spouses to maintain that Purple Heart license plate.”

Huston is extremely grateful of Rep. Judy and the other legislators who worked hard to get this bill pass the House. She said all Purple Heart spouses are proud of their veteran and they deserve the right to display an indication of their duty- not only because they served, but to the extent that hey served.

House Bill 1039 unanimously advanced out the House Roads and Transportation Committee last Tuesday, and unanimously advanced out of the House Thursday. It now moves to the Senate/

For those currently eligible for a Purple Heart license plate, visit in.gov/bmv to apply.