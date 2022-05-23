(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.

With so many families looking for a new start after combat finally ended and approximately 4 million Black Americans emancipated from slavery, it was time for many Americans to look for a new home to put down roots. The obvious choice for many was to move west, where there was more land to buy, settle, and cultivate. Many traveled by covered wagon, spending months on the dusty trail. Others who could afford better accommodations took a 25-day ride by stagecoach. All of them picked new cities and towns to make their homes, spreading the U.S. population more evenly across different states and territories.

On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was completed, ushering in a new era of transportation. The project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, though with the loss of many lives, including those of the many Irish and Chinese immigrants hired to work 12-hour days in the hot western sun. Riding by steam engine, passengers could cross the entire country in four days, enabling waves of Americans and immigrants to quickly occupy land that would otherwise take months to settle.

The years of Civil War reconstruction, coupled with wagon, stagecoach, and railroad passengers finding new lives across the U.S., made the urban development reflected in the 1870 census incredibly interesting. Stacker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Indiana from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. By transcribing Table XXV of the Ninth Census of the U.S., which was previously only available as a PDF, it’s easy to explore what the urban landscape looked like less than a decade after the end of the Civil War as America healed and grew.

The largest city in Indiana ranked #27 among all cities nationwide in 1870. Of the 100 largest cities in the U.S., 5 were in Indiana. Keep reading to find out more about the historic metropolitan landscape in your home state or check out the data on your own on Stacker, GitHub, or data.world.

#25. Michigan, La Porte County

Total population: 4,688 (#585 nationwide) Male population: 2,536 Female population: 2,152 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,426



#24. Centre, Dearborn County

Total population: 4,699 (#582 nationwide) Male population: 2,327 Female population: 2,372 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,617



#23. Indianapolis, Centre County

Total population: 4,713 (#577 nationwide) Male population: 2,430 Female population: 2,283 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,526



#22. Concord, Elkhart County

Total population: 4,725 (#575 nationwide) Male population: 2,404 Female population: 2,321 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,258



#21. Union, Montgomery County

Total population: 4,746 (#571 nationwide) Male population: 2,431 Female population: 2,315 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,583



#20. Centre, Marshall County

Total population: 4,830 (#556 nationwide) Male population: 2,453 Female population: 2,377 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,527



#19. Jackson, Wayne County

Total population: 4,949 (#532 nationwide) Male population: 2,442 Female population: 2,507 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,527



#18. Washington, Daviess County

Total population: 4,956 (#531 nationwide) Male population: 2,465 Female population: 2,491 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,617



#17. Penn, St. Joseph County

Total population: 4,982 (#523 nationwide) Male population: 2,555 Female population: 2,427 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,457



#16. Columbus, Bartholomew County

Total population: 5,187 (#490 nationwide) Male population: 2,580 Female population: 2,607 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,627



#15. Vincennes, Knox County

Total population: 5,440 (#453 nationwide) Male population: 2,548 Female population: 2,892 Child population, ages 5-18: 1,761



#14. Troy, Perry County

Total population: 6,086 (#373 nationwide) Male population: 3,039 Female population: 3,047 Child population, ages 5-18: 2,181



#13. Black, Posey County

Total population: 6,291 (#355 nationwide) Male population: 3,145 Female population: 3,146 Child population, ages 5-18: 2,174



#12. La Porte, La Porte County

Total population: 6,581 (#328 nationwide) Male population: 3,275 Female population: 3,306 Child population, ages 5-18: 2,030



#11. South Bend, St. Joseph County

Total population: 7,206 (#286 nationwide) Male population: 3,655 Female population: 3,551 Child population, ages 5-18: 2,026



#10. Jeffersonville, Clarke County

Total population: 7,254 (#283 nationwide) Male population: 3,640 Female population: 3,614 Child population, ages 5-18: 2,118



#9. Logansport, Cass County

Total population: 8,950 (#220 nationwide) Male population: 4,584 Female population: 4,366 Child population, ages 5-18: 2,569



#8. Richmond, Wayne County

Total population: 9,445 (#201 nationwide) Male population: 4,511 Female population: 4,934 Child population, ages 5-18: 3,006



#7. Madison, Jefferson County

Total population: 10,709 (#161 nationwide) Male population: 5,305 Female population: 5,404 Child population, ages 5-18: 3,742



#6. Lafayette, Tippecanoe County

Total population: 13,506 (#115 nationwide) Male population: 6,895 Female population: 6,611 Child population, ages 5-18: 3,986



#5. New Albany, Floyd County

Total population: 15,396 (#98 nationwide) Male population: 7,436 Female population: 7,960 Child population, ages 5-18: 4,998



#4. Terre Haute, Vigo County

Total population: 16,103 (#94 nationwide) Male population: 8,126 Female population: 7,977 Child population, ages 5-18: 4,930



#3. Fort Wayne, Allen County

Total population: 17,718 (#87 nationwide) Male population: 8,964 Female population: 8,754 Child population, ages 5-18: 5,448



#2. Evansville, Vanderburgh County

Total population: 21,830 (#62 nationwide) Male population: 10,895 Female population: 10,935 Child population, ages 5-18: 6,789



#1. Indianapolis, Marion County