TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S. this year, according to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon.

The analysis found that Four Corners had a lightning density of 474 lightning strikes per square kilometer in 2022. The closest areas to Four Corners in terms of lightning density were Greensburg, Louisiana, and Ariel, Mississippi.

The report named a lightning capital for each U.S. state – but what that means varies significantly by state. For example, while Lime Village saw the highest concentration of lightning strikes in Alaska (3 per square kilometer), it comes nowhere near Mulhall, Oklahoma, where there were 302 strikes per square kilometer in 2022.

See each state’s lightning capital below, according to Vaisala’s report:

StateLightning capitalStrikes per square km.
AlabamaMobile225
AlaskaNE of Lime Village3
ArizonaParadise110
ArkansasAmy229
CaliforniaDesert Center52
ColoradoBethune58
ConnecticutWindsor38
DelawareSeaford66
FloridaFour Corners474
GeorgiaHomeland316
HawaiiHana10
IdahoClayton31
IllinoisDivernon Township233
IndianaMt. Vernon124
IowaArthur86
KansasHoward161
KentuckyBlackford260
LouisianaGreensburg387
MaineShapleigh16
Maryland East Riverdale167
MassachusettsPhillipston22
MichiganRosebush113
MinnesotaFort Ripley115
MississippiAriel376
MissouriFrederickstown194
MontanaForsyth100
NebraskaBroken Bow102
NevadaSearchlight54
New HampshireWaterville Valley20
New JerseyWayne/Paterson39
New MexicoJal97
New YorkSeneca Knolls63
North CarolinaKannapolis111
North DakotaOberon118
OhioWillow Wood153
OklahomaMulhall302
OregonFlora24
PennsylvaniaQuarryville76
Rhode IslandBristol18
South CarolinaSt. George193
South DakotaMidland141
TennesseeCamden147
TexasWesley Grove262
UtahModena43
VermontDanby17
VirginiaPatrick Springs169
WashingtonTurk29
West VirginiaMount Olive133
WisconsinFarmington111
WyomingNewcastle65

The state of Florida ranks highest for lightning density, with an average of 109.84 lightning strikes per square kilometer last year. The state of Texas ranks highest for the total number of lightning strikes, with 27,696,688 strikes last year.

The report also highlighted the unusually high levels of lightning within the eye of Hurricane Ian. The storm most likely had the highest number of strikes of any Atlantic system. Pacific systems far outpace Atlantic storms in the number of lightning strikes.

Hurricane Ian’s unusually high number of lightning strikes

Lightning within the eyewall of a hurricane is a measure of the storm’s intensity. A threshold for a strong storm is called Enveloped Eyewall Lightning (EEL) and it occurs when the lightning has been throughout the eyewall for more than six hours.

Vaisala studies lightning strikes using the U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) and the Vaisala Global Lightning Dataset (GLD360), which they say detect more than 2 billion “lightning events” every year.