“What we need to see is accountability and transparency. We’ve had none of that.”

Those were the words of James Woods, of Davenport, who – along with other members of the community – attended a Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, when tensions and frustration ran high.

A jam-packed room of community members spoke out about what they say are unanswered questions after the May 28 partial collapse of a downtown Davenport apartment building. The tragedy killed Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, and left others injured and without shelter or belongings.

The City of Davenport has confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

Antoine Smith Sr. says the goal should be bringing everyone together. “Just bridging that gap is my main concern,” he said. “Because I see there’s a lack of communication thereof.”

The meeting was limited to 70 people and public comment was shortened to three minutes instead of the usual five.

Protestors in front of Davenport’s City Hall prior to a Committee of the Whole meeting June 7. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Woods, who lives in the Eighth Ward, believes the city has serious underlying problems.

“The problems aren’t just downtown,” he said. “And there needs to be a lot of reform in this town. Especially with the inspection department.”

That’s why Woods is running for Davenport alderman.

“About three months ago I already announced that I was going to run for Eighth Ward alderman. Because there needs to be change in this town,” he said.

“Get ready for November,” he said. “Because we’re coming.”