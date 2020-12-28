Thefts, burglaries down significantly this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Did the COVID-19 pandemic keep porch pirates at bay?

Fort Wayne Police records show thefts were down considerably this holiday season as compared to 2019.

From Nov. 1 through Sunday, 710 thefts were reported, according to Fort Wayne Police records. In the same period in 2019, 1,1013 thefts were reported – a nearly 30 percent drop.

A police spokesperson said she could not make a direct correlation between the drop in thefts and the ongoing pandemic, but “anything is possible.”

Fort Wayne an even bigger drop in burglaries. Records showed 174 burglaries were reported from Nov. 1 to Dec. 27 in 2019. This year, burglaries fell 40 percent – to 103.