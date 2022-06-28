“We’re back, witches.”

The Black Flame Candle has been lit and the Sanderson sisters have returned, flying straight into your home not on broomsticks, but on Disney+ this Halloween season.

Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 19993 Halloween staple, is set to premiere on the Disney streaming platform on Sept. 30. Get your first look at the Sanderson sisters in the new trailer that just recently dropped.

In Hocus Pocus 2, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Namimy reunite as the wickedly delightful Sanderson sisters in this highly anticipated squeal coming straight to Disney+ as an original live-action movie.

Actresses Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters for Disney’s upcoming “Hocus Pocus” sequel. (Buena Vista Pictures/Andrew Cooper)

Walt Disney Studios released the following synopsis of the new film:

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

While the synopsis may not sound all too different than the original film’s premise, sometimes its best to not fix what isn’t broken. While the original 1993 Hocus Pocus may not have lit the world on fire upon release, the movie has grown over the decades into a perennial Halloween classic for generations of children who have grown into adults and introduced the film to their own children.

Midler, Parker, and Najimy aren’t the only original cast members returning to the sequel. Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”, “Hell Boy”) also returns as William “Billy” Butcherson, the resurrected zombie who waited centuries to get his revenge on his ex-girlfriend Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson.

Hocus Pocus 2 will also star Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Belisa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War,” “Good Boys”), Juju Brener (“Vanquish”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher, written by Jen D’Angelo and produced by Lynn Harris with Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer now and get ready for a witchy time this All Hallow’s Eve.