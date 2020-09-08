The WANE 15 family is growing by a little one

Hi everyone! My husband, Jon, and I are thrilled to announce we have a little one on the way! We are due March 8, 2021 – just in time for our little *shamrock* to be here for St. Patrick’s Day! 🙂

We also aren’t going to find out of our little lucky charm is a boy or girl until delivery day next year! I’m a huge planner, so my friends are shocked I don’t want to find out. But, I love a true SURPRISE even more!



Thank you to Dustin & Corynn Wedding Photography for the fun announcement photo session! (They also were our wedding photographers!)

Photo: Dustin and Corynn Wedding Photography

I’m now 14 weeks pregnant. I’ve been really lucky and have had a very easy pregnancy so far. No real “morning sickness” to speak of, for which I’m really grateful. It would have been really tough anchoring First News every morning feeling sick all the time! I definitely had moments of feeling a little queasy or “off,” but usually eating something would make it go away.

The FATIGUE though! Wowza! The early morning First News schedule is already tough enough, but I had to up my nap game a lot over the last few months. (I can’t say I was really that upset about it, though. I do love a good nap and growing a tiny human was a wonderful excuse!) Now that I’m in my second trimester, I can feel my energy coming back and that’s been great.

One of my two weirdest “symptoms” has been ridiculous burps after eating. EVERY. TIME. Just ask Pat Hoffmann and my husband – it’s like I’ve turned into a 14-year-old boy, ya’ll! I’ve also started developing intermittent carpal tunnel in my left wrist and hand. I had no idea that was a thing! Apparently, it’s relatively common for pregnant women to get carpal tunnel and it goes away after birth. I have some wrist braces and fingers crossed it doesn’t get worse over the next six months!

Everyone keeps asks me what my pregnancy cravings have been. Sadly, I don’t really feel like I’ve had any yet! But, I have a ways to go – so I could still get a good, weird craving story out of this pregnancy yet!

Jon and I were married two years ago and we’re so excited for this next chapter and the greatest adventure of our lives. Before we got married, you might remember Pat showed a story he did with Jon YEAAARS ago when Jon was a star kicker at Snider. He went on to kick footballs for Columbia University (and still holds school records!). I’m just hoping our child develops his athletic kicking ability AFTER coming out. Otherwise, I could be in for a wild ride! lol

WANE 15’s First News and Noon Anchor Alyssa Ivanson and her husband, Jon, are expecting their first child in March 2021. Photo: Dustin and Corynn Wedding Photography

It took us longer than our “plan” to get pregnant, but God’s plan is always the right plan and we trust in Him!

Thank you for all of your well-wishes! I’ll be posting pregnancy updates and questions and asking for your recommendations on my Facebook page – so be sure to check it out! @alyssaivanson

So, now as my bump grows… you know it’s not a food baby! 🙂

Cheers!!

Alyssa