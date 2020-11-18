The Statehouse is entering a budget year; here is why you should care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – It might not seem that interesting on paper, but it is vital for the next two years: the 2021 Legislative Session is a big budget year for lawmakers.

“This session is going to be unlike any other session, the situation and where we meet is going to be different, but in a lot of ways it’s going to be the same because it’s a big budget year,” said Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne).

The budget is a crucial task for lawmakers this upcoming year, but why should the average Hoosier care?

Unemployed Hoosiers

In midst of the pandemic, Hoosiers across the state are unemployed which caused unemployment to peak in April to 565,822. Despite some going back to work, there are many still left without a job.

After the pandemic rocked the nation, Statehouse officials stressed that it is a lesson learned here at home. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said the impact of COVID-19 taught him the value of a strong reserve to ensure funds for critical services, such as healthcare, economic recovery and public safety.

He told the body that he remembered leaving the chamber back in March believing something historic could be taking place, but he underestimated the magnitude of the impact of COVID-19.

Speaker Huston said the House Republicans’ goal is to get Hoosiers back to work safely.

“When we return in January, we must work quickly to pass business liability protection so we can get people back to work safely. This not only provides support for our business partners, but for our schools, higher education, not-for-profits and hospitals. This is critical and we have to act fast,” Speaker Huston said.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is also pushing for business liability protection. If passed, Hoosier businesses will be protected from COVID-19 related lawsuits if an employee, customer or any other person tests positive for COVID-19.

Funding for public education

Before the pandemic, public education funding was a critical topic at the Statehouse. Now, with the battle of COVID-19, lawmakers are trying to find away to provide high-quality education no matter the circumstance.

“I’m interested in seeing some of the outcomes we expect to see from the pandemic and how we can go about making some improvements, especially with the need for affordable early childhood education,” said House Minority Leader, Phil GiaQuinta (R-FORT WAYNE).

Education is a top concern for many, especially for those who are educators or parents that have a child in public schooling. Last year educators flooded the statehouse urging for lawmakers to invest more funding in public education.

According to President Pro Tempore of the Senate Rod Bray (R-Martinsville), in 2019 $763 million was added to the K-12 and it’s not expected to get a cut but might get a little bump. He added that legislators do not have the authority to determine an educators pay.

“I said this before, I have to say it again, we do not set policy for teacher pay. We provide funding for schools that is what we are going to do this year. We have a committee that has worked hard to find ways to help improve the funding that goes to teacher pay. I do not think you will see the state of Indiana pivot and give legislators power to decide on what a teacher is going to be making,” Sen. Bray said.

The legislative session begins Jan. 4 and the budget will have to be completed by June 30.