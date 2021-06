FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s so close you can almost taste it, Ribfest is back for the 24th year this week with plenty of food, fun and entertainment.

The event begins Thursday at Headwaters Park from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission prices range from $3 to $6 after 5:30 p.m. Before that time, admission is free. More information on the event can be found on the website.