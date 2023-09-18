This week, Positively Fort Wayne checks out the Black Forest Cat Cafe’ located in Joann Plaza on Coldwater Road.

Julie and Emily Pressler opened the Summit City’s first cat cafe last June.

The mother and daughter team were inspired by visits to other cat cafes, and thought Fort Wayne would be a good fit, so they decided to chase their dream and make it happen.

The cafe is the perfect place to grab a coffee and hang out with adoptable cats from Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Julie Pressler left a 25-year career in nursing to open the Black Forest Cat Cafe with her daughter Emily.

In just over a year, 383 cats have been adopted, which is about three times more than what their goal was at the start.

The business has been a labor of love, and a total family project. Julie’s two sons also work at the cafe and her husband helps out with the business.

