FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all pumpkin-lovers! The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s Pumpkin Path exhibit was made for those who can’t get enough of the pumpkin craze this October.

The Pumpkin Path has completely transformed the outdoor Exploration Garden space into a fall wonderland complete with over 5,000 pumpkins and plenty of fall décor to go around. You’ll find pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, gourds, corn stalks, and even a mum tree! Along the path, you’ll also be able to find fall-inspired photo opportunities, including a rustic farm wagon that the Conservatory received from Salomon Farms Park.

Nate Cardelli, the general manager of the conservatory, said that all of the pumpkins used on the Pumpkin Path are grown and sourced locally. Additionally, a group of 12 local students from the FWCS Career Academy at Anthis gave their time yesterday to help the conservatory staff members set up the Path.

The Pumpkin Path exhibit will be available from October 3-29th during normal hours of operation. It is included with the purchase of your general admission ticket.

A link to the Botanical Conservatory’s website can be found here: www.botanicalconservatory.org