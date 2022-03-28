FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On March 28, 1920, there was a tornado outbreak across the Midwest. Several tornadoes touched down in Northeast Indiana, including one considered one of the worst tornadoes on record for the area.

This includes an F-3 near South Bend and three F-4s. The longest-lasting tornado started in Wells County near Uniondale and intensified south of Ossian, before trekking through southeast Allen and into Defiance and Paulding Counties in Ohio, before finally lifting near Toledo.

Photos from the National Weather Service archives show the damage photos taken from Saint Michael’s, which is north of Defiance, show flattened barns and severely damaged homes.

Damage from Tornado of 1920

It devastated the Village of Townley near Monroeville, with over 100 buildings destroyed in Indiana that totaled about a million dollars at the time.

Back in 1920, the US Weather Bureau, which is now the National Weather Service, didn’t issue tornado alerts and forecasts, and they didn’t start doing so until the early 1950s. Meaning those in the path of these storms had very little if any warning.



On the old tornado scale, F-4 tornadoes had winds possible of 207 to 260 mph. Tornadoes of this magnitude are not that common in our area. Keep in mind that the Fujita Scale to measure tornadoes was replaced with the Enhanced Fujita or E-F Scale in 2007.

F Scale Estimated Winds EF Scale Wind Speed F0 40-72 mph EF-0 65-85 mph F1 73-112 mph EF-1 86-110 mph F2 113-157 mph EF-2 111-135 mph F3 158-206 mph EF-3 136-165 mph F4 207-260 mph EF-4 166-200 mph F5 260-318 mph EF-5 >200 mph The Fujita Scale was replaced by the Enhanced Fujita Scale in 2007

Since 1950 there have been 234 tornadoes reported in our Indiana viewing area. There have only been 11 F/EF-4 tornadoes, that’s 4.7%. Seven of those tornadoes were a part of the Palm Sunday outbreak in April of 1965.



The next step down EF-3s can still reach near 165 mph and account for 7.7% of tornadoes during that span.



EF-2s are still considered strong and can reach up to 135 mph. One out of roughly every 5 tornadoes since 1950 have hit that mark.



As for the weakest EF-0 & EF-1s, which can get up to 110 mph, those combine for 66.6% of tornadoes in our area since 1950.

There has not been an EF-5 recorded in our area back to 1950.

While major tornadoes are not statistically likely in Fort Wayne, it is important to treat every tornado warning with the same respect and respond with a thought-out safety plan to seek shelter.