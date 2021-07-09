The Latest: Dutch close clubs after virus spike among youth

People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a Public Health Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 9, 2021. South Korea will enforce its strongest social distancing restrictions in the greater capital area starting next week as it wrestles with what appears to be the worst wave of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

THE HAGUE — The Dutch government has reinforced measures to contain the coronavirus after a spike in new cases driven by the delta variant.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte says bars must close at midnight again starting this weekend and for much of the summer, while discotheques and clubs must fully close. “No fun, but necessary,” says Rutte.

The decisions came following a large increase in new infections, particularly among young people, rising to a level not seen since early May. Daily positive tests in the Netherlands increased to almost 7,000 cases, up from barely 1,000 a few weeks ago.

Along with early and full closures, social distancing will be reinforced. The measures are expected to last until Aug. 13.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— CDC: Vaccinatedteachers and students in U.S. don’t need masks

— Lockdowns in Asia as some nations see1st major virus surges

— Afghanistan getting vaccine doses donated by United States

— Spain, Portugal frustrated by shifting virus travel policies

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemicand https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani’s national body tasked to control coronavirus on Friday says it will be mandatory for all employees working for the private sector to get vaccinated before July 31.

Pakistan asked all adult students to get vaccinated before Aug. 31. In a statement, National Command and Operation Center also announced a ban on air travel for unvaccinated people starting Aug. 1.

Pakistan has already asked government employees to ensure their vaccination against the coronavirus this month.

Authorities say these measures were aimed at containing the steady surge in cases.

The latest development comes hours after Pakistan said there were clear signs that the fourth wave of coronavirus infections is starting in the Islamic nation. Pakistan has reported 969,476 confirmed cases and 22,520 virus-related deaths.

___

Albuquerque, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is encouraging students, faculty and staff get vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to campus in August, but no longer plans to require it.

University President Garnett Stokes says in a campuswide email that vaccinations are key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus and the university is working toward a 100% vaccination rate.

However, the vaccine remains under emergency use authorization by the federal government, the university noted in a statement Thursday.

The university previously proposed a vaccine requirement, and a draft of the policy was posted to UNM’s website.

UNM officials continue to urge those who aren’t vaccinated to continue to wear a mask.

___

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines Friday. The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S.

The nation’s top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids.

The guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions while letting those who are fully protected go mask-free. The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t.

At some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to continue this fall. In Detroit’s public schools, everyone will be required to wear a mask unless everyone in the classroom has been vaccinated. Philadelphia will require all public school students and staff to wear masks inside buildings, even if they have been vaccinated. Masks won’t be mandated in Houston schools.

___

LONDON — The U.K. has seen daily coronavirus infections hit a near six-month high as coronavirus spreads among younger age groups.

Government figures Friday showed another 35,707 confirmed lab cases, the highest daily tally since Jan. 22 with more than 40,000 reported cases.

The recent spike has been due to the more contagious delta variant and mostly occurred among younger people, many of whom have yet to receive a first dose of vaccine.

With all remaining restrictions on social contact to be lifted in England on July 19, cases are expected to continue marching higher. The British government has said the daily case rate may hit 100,000 this summer, which would be a new high.

There is growing evidence the number of people requiring hospitalization and dying from COVID-19 are picking up pace, though not at the same rate as infections.

___

BANGKOK — Officials in Thailand have announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge.

People living in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces, along with four in the country’s far south, must stay at home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., not hold gatherings of more than five people and avoid unnecessary travel.

The restrictions take effect on Monday. The greater Bangkok area will have more restrictions, including school closings.

Health authorities on Friday announced 9,276 new cases, bringing the confirmed total to 317,506. Seventy-two new deaths were confirmed for a total of 2,534. More than 90% of the cases and deaths have occurred since early April.

The spread has been fueled by the more contagious delta variant and a slow vaccination drive.

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Indonesia government announced it will use doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the United States through the COVAX Facility.

Many health care workers were previously vaccinated with the Chinese produced Sinovac vaccine. Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin says health workers will become the priority group, especially because of the new variants.

“We have not reached the vaccination target. So, it is important for us to give the third vaccination dose to the health care workers as they face the virus every day. We should protect them so they can focus on working,” he says.

The 4 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Jakarta on Sunday. The government is planning to start the third dose of vaccination next week.

Indonesia Food and Drug Monitoring Agency also announced the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna.

___

LONDON — The European Medicines Agency says its expert committee has concluded that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are possibly linked to very rare cases of chest pain and heart inflammation in some people following vaccination.

That echoes a similar conclusion reached by U.S. officials in June. In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator is recommending that the two conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, be included as side effects on the vaccine labels, together with a warning to raise awareness among health workers and people receiving the shots.

The decision was made based on a review of more than 300 cases of chest and heart inflammation among more than 190 million doses of the two vaccines administered across Europe. Health officials say the benefits of the coronavirus vaccines far outweigh the small risks of side effects.

Also, the EMA is recommending people who have a history of a rare condition that causes blood vessels to leak avoid the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. Its experts examined three cases of capillary leak syndrome in people who received the J&J vaccine; two died shortly after being vaccinated.

The regulator says the syndrome should be recognized as a new side effect of the J&J shot and advised a warning to raise awareness among health workers.

___

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s capital city is offering free antibody testing to older people amid concerns that certain COVID-19 vaccines don’t provide adequate protection.

The offer of 20,000 tests Friday came after fully vaccinated people reported that tests carried out at private laboratories indicated they hadn’t developed antibodies to defend against the coronavirus.

City leaders say most such reports came from people who received China’s Sinopharm vaccine. An early vaccination leader in the European Union, Hungary is the only country in the bloc to use the Chinese shot.

Budapest’s mayor is pushing for Hungary’s government to offer third shots for those that need them.

___

BERLIN — Germany is listing Spain as a “risk area,” putting the popular tourist destination in the lowest of its three risk categories, a move with few practical effects for travelers but may put off would-be vacationers.

Germany’s national disease control center says the new status will take effect on Sunday. Parts of Spain, including Andalucia and Catalonia, were already on the list. They are now joined by the rest of the country, including the Balearic Islands, which are hugely popular with Germans.

Anyone arriving from a “risk area” can avoid a 10-day quarantine by proving they have tested negative. People flying to Germany are required to test negative before boarding a flight wherever they come from.

Effective Sunday, Germany is putting Cyprus in its second-highest risk category as a “high-incidence area.” People arriving from countries on that list can avoid quarantine if they can prove that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Others can cut short the 10-day quarantine by testing negative after five days.

___

KABUL, Afghanistan — U.N. children’s agency UNICEF says more than 1.4 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be delivered to Afghanistan on Friday as the country battles a third wave of infections.

The COVID-19 vaccines are being donated by the United States and delivered through the U.N.-backed COVAX program. Another shipment is expected to arrive later this month, bringing the total donations to around 3.3 million doses.

“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” Hervé Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

He added while the the donated vaccines are appreciated, “much more needs to be done. I hope that other governments will step up and share their doses, supplies and therapeutics to protect those most in need.”

As of July 8, Afghanistan had reported a total a total of 131,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,561 deaths. Since the third wave started last month, the country has averaged more than 2,000 new confirmed cases a day. The Afghan government has closed universities and schools.

___

SYDNEY — Australian authorities are tightening restrictions in Sydney after reporting 44 new community cases, the largest number since a coronavirus outbreak began there last month. The city of more than 5 million is already in lockdown.

New South Wales State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said new restrictions would limit the number of people who can exercise together to two in most cases, and exercisers would need to stay close to home. The number of mourners at funerals would also be limited to 10 from Sunday.

Berejiklian said the state was facing it’s scariest test since the pandemic began and that unless numbers started to come down, authorities would likely extend the lockdown beyond next Friday.

She said the message was that people could not leave home unless it was absolutely necessary.

Authorities also deployed at least 100 extra police officers to ensure lockdown compliance.

The highly contagious delta variant outbreak began after a limousine driver tested positive on June 16. He is thought to have been infected while transporting a U.S. flight crew from Sydney airport.

___