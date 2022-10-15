The maple tree is often celebrated by festivals that take place during the fall, when the tree's leaves are full of color

CARTHAGE, Mo. — In North America, and especially in the state of Missouri, the maple is arguably the most recognizable, most popular, and during the autumn months, the most beautiful species of native tree. They’re also one of the easiest trees to identify, thanks to their leaves which are typically three to five inches wide, with five lobes and a curved edge.

You’ll find that several towns in the U.S. incorporate the maple leaf in logos, nicknames, and festivals. In the Midwest, the image of a leaf from a maple tree is usually associated with Carthage, Missouri, which is nicknamed “America’s Maple Leaf City” due to the abundance of maples that line the city’s streets, fill parks, tower above homes and surround the historic Jasper County Courthouse, located on the Carthage square.

Growing to a mature height of 40 to 80 feet tall, there are several varieties of the tree that are native to Missouri, including sugar maples, red maples and silver maples. In Southwest Missouri, the sugar maple is the most popular variety and the only maple that produces a beautiful variety of yellows, oranges and reds during the fall. They’re often planted simply because of their vibrant fall colors. The change in color this time of the year is triggered by bright daytime sunlight, and cool nighttime temperatures.

“Because of the weather we’ve experienced lately, you can expect the colors of the sugar maple tree leaves begin to greatly improve in the next week or two,” said University of Missouri Extension Horticulture Specialist, Robert Balek.

In comparison, red maples only turn one color in the fall (you can probably guess which color). The red maple is growing in popularity and is often stronger than its sibling, the sugar maple.

“Maple is a relatively clean tree, with strong branches that do not break off easily in high winds. When you first plant them, they’re really easy to get growing. They’re just a normal tree that doesn’t require much attention,” said Balek.

Maples of all varieties are admired by more than just humans. If you enjoy bird watching, or like to see a few squirrels roam around the yard, Balek says it’s a good idea to have several maple trees planted.

“Because maples are native to this part of the country, you’ll likely see all sorts of animals gather around them. Wildlife tends to favor the native trees,” said Balek.

As fall turns to winter and all the leaves have fallen off the branches, Balek recommends the leaves be gathered up, because they make an excellent compost.

SYMBOLISM OF THE MAPLE TREE

Symbol of Strength

The maple tree is believed to have the ability to grow for a very long time, and it produces woods which are very strong and of great importance in the production of pieces of equipment and materials required for our use. The maple tree is known to posses great strength. It is used for the production of guitars, pianos and several types of paper.

Symbol of Change

The maple tree is popular for its ability to produce leaves which changes their color from one season to another. The ornamental quality of the maple tree is a result of it producing different shades of leaf colors during the autumn season.

Symbol of Protection

In certain cultures around the world, the maple tree is thought to have the ability to protect people from evil spirits and can also get rid of danger. The tree grows wide and tall and spreads out to cast a shadow in environments where the trees develop, thus helping to protect those who stay under them.