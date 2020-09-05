The history of Labor Day

Labor Day is Monday and although it may look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday’s history remains the same.

The U.S. Department of Labor defines Labor Day as “a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”

In accordance with the Central Labor Union’s plans, the first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Two years later, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making it a national holiday.

Its celebrated each year on the first Monday in September.

The U.S. Department of Labor says its unclear who first proposed the holiday. Its website says some records show it was Peter McGuire, a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor’s idea, whereas others believe it was machinist Matthew Maguire’s.

However, the labor department’s website says what is clear is that the Central Labor Union adopted a Labor Day proposal and appointed a committee to plan a “demonstration and picnic.”

How Labor Day should be celebrated was outlined in the first proposal of the holiday: a street parade followed by a festival. The parade was meant to exhibit to the public “the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations” of the community.”

However, this tradition has changed in recent years.

For more information about Labor Day’s history click here.