The Handsome Boys; fulfilling a promise and committed to giving back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club, founded in 2006 has consistently had one mission, to give back to people in the community they live in. What began as a group of seven, has more than tripled and the club has held events and raised money for many struggling in various situations.

“We want to be on the frontlines helping in every way. We may not be able to change the world on a state or federal level, but we can make a difference here in our hometown and we can make a difference for our neighbors, and that’s what we focus on,” club president Christian Heritier says.

Heritier started the club after a promise he made to God. His son spent much of his childhood at Riley Children’s Hospital suffering from various illnesses. Heritier felt his son comforted him more than he comforted his son during that time and told God he would spend the rest of his life giving back.

“The Handsome Boys Motorcycle club is fulfilling that promise,” Heritier says. “When we put our very first event together we were really guessing our entire way through. And what ended up happening is that there was this convergence of many people, many hands coming into play, and by doing so, just by guessing, our very first that we did was a grand success and from there, people started reaching out to us.”

The events and fundraisers help many in the community suffering in various situations. The next ride will be May 15. It is the 9th Annual Rachel’s Ride Memorial Run this year on behalf of the Sheets Family. Rachel tragically lost her life and the funds will go to her two sons. There will be a live auction, 50/50 raffles, a poker run and food and drinks.

Most recently, the club supported one of their own, a club brother. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, so for his first treatment at Parkview Cancer Institute, his brothers made sure he had a grand entrance with plenty of support.

“Without letting him know, we set it up with his family that we’re going to give him an escort. So at 28 degrees and at six o’clock in the morning we all staged in Columbia City and we gave a 18 motorcycle escort over to Parkview Health,” Heritier said.

Tyler Price is a physician liaison at Parkview Cancer Institute and says, “It’s been really cool to see the support that the Handsome Boys were able to give to their friend for his first treatment, and I think it just goes to show that even though we’re going through a pandemic I think that it is really cool to see that that community, and the support of friends and family really doesn’t go anywhere, regardless of other things that could affect it.”

“From the beginning of our inception, our core focus was philanthropy and community outreach and we want to be able to break the stigma that bikers and riders are unapproachable. We wanted to make sure we were approachable to the community while also reaching out to the community for the greater good,” Heritier says.

For more information on the Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club and to keep up with events, visit the Facebook page.