FORT WAYNE, Ind. – R.T. Green is not retired.

Nor did he just jet off on a moment’s notice, leaving the city he had called home for decades, where his kids grew up and where his name had left an indelible mark on many people’s memories – either through the green billboards, distinct television commercials or actually needing litigation help due to an injury – without so much as a goodbye.

Those are things he wants everyone to know.

The Green in the former Blackburn & Green personal injury law firm is still very much practicing law in Indianapolis, where he’s spent most of his time since roughly 2013 when he began working full-time at his former firm’s office there.

Now, though, he’s the managing attorney of Team Green Law with his son, attorney Collin Green, and fellow attorney Letha Maier, as they try to entrench themselves in central Indiana as personal injury lawyers with hopes of branching the new firm out throughout the state – which is similar to how he had envisioned Blackburn & Green.

“We had attempted to get into Indianapolis not once, but twice,” said Green, speaking about his old firm, which first opened an office in Indianapolis in the mid-1990s and then again in 2009. “My vision was to have a firm here in Indianapolis, but have services offered statewide.”

Plans, among other things, did not happen quite as he wanted. While the firm did have a strong presence in the state, he and Blackburn became uncomfortable with each other’s approach to its future direction and where to put their energy, Green said. By 2021 it became evident the firm needed to be dissolved, he added.

A series of three mediation sessions began this past summer with the last one conducted around Christmas time, according to Green.

As of New Year’s Eve, Blackburn & Green, a name that had been around for more than 30 years, was no more. Soon thereafter, billboards and ads with a new logo and new red color and the name Blackburn Romey began popping up around Fort Wayne, raising the question from many: What happened to the Green in Blackburn & Green?

“Tom Blackburn and his associates, they are all good lawyers,” Green said. “Tom and I, philosophically, we just weren’t meshing.”

The split, though, now allows Green to mold a firm in his vision. They are trying to establish central Indiana first, he said, so their presence in Indianapolis is very much zeroed in on that strategy before trying to branch out. But that doesn’t mean they won’t take calls from elsewhere.

“If someone calls us from northwest Indiana or something, and we think we can help, we’ll take a look at it,” said Green. “We’ll get involved.”

And he gets to do all of it with his son, who became a lawyer after stints in architectural landscaping and construction management.

While his son never really mentioned any interest about becoming a lawyer growing up, it was always in the back of Green’s mind that he might get to practice some day with one of his children. A former Indiana State University basketball player, the elder Green’s high school team was coached by his father, and the opening of the firm brought back a some of nostalgia for him.

“I wanted to practice with my son and do trial work with my son,” said Green. “When he said, ‘I want to practice law and I want it to be with you,’ that gave me a sense for what my father must’ve felt like.”

His office is still the same Indianapolis office he’s manned for nearly 10 years, and like the local Blackburn & Green offices here, essentially only the name has changed – and this one still has the green.

And the Green.