FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Home and Garden show is back for its 49th year this weekend at the Coliseum.

Spring is around the corner and if you’re looking to spruce up your home with some new decorations, the Home and Garden show will have everything you need and more.

There will be more that 650 exhibitors this year, and will have seminars instructed by knowledgeable home and garden experts. If you need some inspiration or help in starting your next home project, there will also be constructed and unique landscapes done by some of the exhibitors there.

A few of the exhibitors that will be on hand are Elite Performance K9’s, Organizing Professional Emily Fitzgerald, Garden Gallery, and Goat Yoga.

There will be stuff for the kids to do as well. Petting Zoo and Indiana Wild will be on hand with baby ducks and snakes, and they can learn about and interact with other animals. Sunday is kids day, featuring a dinosaur meet and greet. Kids can learn about these creatures and get their pictures taken with them

For times, ticket prices and a list of all the exhibits on hand, you can visit their website.