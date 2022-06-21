NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A popular country music act has rescheduled a date for Ruoff Music Center after ending their concert abruptly over the weekend.

The Chicks will return to Ruoff on September 30, 2022.

The trio, comprised of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer, were performing in Noblesville on Sunday, June 19, when the concert was cut short after Maines experienced issues with her voice.

According to their make-up date announcement, the Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) are rescheduling three concerts (including the stop in Ruoff) due to “strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest.”

Along with the Ruoff concert, shows in Clarkston, Michigan and Cincinnati, Ohio have been rescheduled to September 28 and October 2, respectively.

In a tweet, Ruoff said tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date.

If you did not buy tickets for the original date and would like to go, there are still some available.