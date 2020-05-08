The Bridge Community Church plans to reopen Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the last several weeks many church-goers worshiped virtually in their homes. However, that will change change for some churches.

While some have decided to continue online service exclusively, others are strategically planning to reopen their doors this weekend. The Bridge Community Church, which has locations in Decatur and Berne, is one of them.

There are roughly 200 people that attend each service. Since the shutdown, Pastor Dave Fox said they have been planning for the reopen. Safety precautions include: removing rows of seating so there is a six foot distance between each, encouraging people to wear masks and encouraging them to only sit with their immediate family.

The church has also stopped handing out donuts, mints, and providing coffee. Church programs will only be offered digitally instead of on print. Pastor Fox said service traditionally ends with a song and passing the offering plate.

That won’t happen either.

Instead, people who want to give can drop it off in a box on the way out. In addition there will be plenty of sanitizer throughout the building and cleaning will be done between services, he said.

“I’ve talked to plenty of people who said, ‘I’m coming I can’t wait,'” said Fox. “I’ve also talked to a lot who said, ‘I’m going to wait a few weeks.’ We’re saying of course that’s okay, you do what’s best for you and your family. We want to open and we want to open as safely as humanly possible.”

Fox said it is important to have community and socialization during this time of crisis.