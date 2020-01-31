The Beach Boys bringing ‘fun, fun, fun’ to Foellinger Theatre

FILE – In this June 26, 2012, file photo, Mike Love performs with The Beach Boys at the Bank of America Pavilion in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Beach Boys will surf into Fort Wayne this summer. The iconic band will perform at the Foellinger Theatre on Saturday, July 25, at 8 p.m.

With dozens of hits including “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls,” and “Kokomo,” The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers have toured for more than five decades.

NOTE: The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.