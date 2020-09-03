The Auburn Auction is back for the 50th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Labor Day tradition returns to Auburn on Thursday for the 50th year for bidders to preview close to 600 cars. The Auburn Auction is back for another year of many cars. This year also has some important changes to note as well.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, different protocol is in place this year for the event. In order to participate to bid, pre-registration is required. Registration is available on the RM Sotheby’s website.

Temperature screenings are required once onsite. Social distancing and masks are required. Cleaning and hand sanitation is available throughout the park. Seating will allow for proper social distancing.

The three day event begins Thursday and continues into Saturday at the Auburn Auction Park.