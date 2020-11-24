The 21st Turkey Tuesday is happening this morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Franciscan Center hosts the 21st annual Turkey Tuesday donating over a thousand turkeys to those in need. The event begins at 9 a.m. and is different than years prior due to COVID-19.

Throughout the month of November, those who visit the food pantry receive a voucher for a free turkey that is redeemable only on Tuesday. People throughout the community donate turkeys to the food pantry for donation.

Due to COVID-19, the donations will be given drive-thru style, to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those in need of a turkey will stay in the car.

The Franciscan Center is currently in need of hygiene products for the “Medicine Cabinet” day which happens on Wednesdays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss