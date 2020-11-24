The 21st Turkey Tuesday is happening this morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Franciscan Center hosts the 21st annual Turkey Tuesday donating over a thousand turkeys to those in need. The event begins at 9 a.m. and is different than years prior due to COVID-19.

Throughout the month of November, those who visit the food pantry receive a voucher for a free turkey that is redeemable only on Tuesday. People throughout the community donate turkeys to the food pantry for donation.

Due to COVID-19, the donations will be given drive-thru style, to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those in need of a turkey will stay in the car.

The Franciscan Center is currently in need of hygiene products for the “Medicine Cabinet” day which happens on Wednesdays.