INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)–Accessing emergency services became a bit easier for non-English speakers.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Statewide 911 Board announced a new addition to “Text-to-911”, a service that allows hearing or speaking impaired individuals to access emergency services.

Enhancements to the “Text-to-911” service include translation services, which makes it easier for non-native speakers to send text messages in their native language to 911, which will automatically be translated for the dispatcher. Currently, 108 languages are available for translation.

“With technology constantly evolving, this upgrade shows why Indiana is on the forefront in providing 911 services to our non-English speaking citizens,” said Ed Reuter, Executive Director of the Statewide 911 Board. “This new translation upgrade will help bridge the communication gap and speed up sending emergency services when every second counts.”