FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- With the holiday season just two months away, experts are urging travelers to consider buying insurance for their upcoming trips.

"Especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic with the variants, and just sort of the uncertainty of the travel landscape, the uncertainty of what the pandemic may continue to bring, how that may impact travel restrictions," said Ragina Ali, AAA's manager of public and government affairs. "Particularly if you're booking a trip where you're spending, you know, a decent amount of money, you want to protect that investment."