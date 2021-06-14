Terra’s Positively Fort Wayne sign-off

Related Content Watch: Terra Brantley signs off for last time at WANE 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2017, news anchor Terra Brantley started the Positively Fort Wayne franchise on First News. Friday, Brantley signed off as evening anchor after a 28 year career at WANE 15 and a total of 35 in television news. She will take over responsibilities as the new President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League on June 28.

For her final Positively Fort Wayne, she thanked viewers for positive contributions that make the segment possible. She also announced that Positively Fort Wayne will continue on the morning news.

