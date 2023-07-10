FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Team Read,” a program put on by the Allen County Public Library (ACPL), is an opportunity for local teens to dip their toes into the job pool.

Teens and kids come together in Team Read

Teens from ages 16 to 19 are able to visit local parks, community centers, and library branches to connect and mentor elementary-age children. The teens lead activities and read with the children which allows them to see the impact they can make on their community. It teaches many of the teen’s career skills, offers a resume boost, and opens their social circles according to ACPL.

“Team Read is one of the most impactful programs we conduct at the ACPL. It allows us to build upon a love of the library and reading with local teens and to extend that love to the next generation. We all know kids idolize teenagers and this is the perfect opportunity to connect them with teens as mentors and role models. And best of all, it promotes confidence, leadership, and community awareness in the teens. It’s a win-win for everyone! Aisha Hallman, Assistant Youth Services Manager

“Team Read” has events until July 20th with registration available for all upcoming dates at various ACPL Branches.

For more information on Team Read and to see all events visit ACPL’s website.