Teens at Allen Co. Juvenile Detention Center donate over 100 winter hats to Vincent Villages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, teens at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center donated winter hats to families at Vincent Village.

Residents at the detention center started knitting hats in June and completed more than 100 hats which were all donated. The detention center says it take over two hours to knit one hat and those hours go toward the teens’ community service hours.

“It can be something as simple as, ‘get me out of here.’ But then it turns into something that they really enjoy doing. Once we’ve got their interest in something, they’ve learned a skill and they’ve become good at it, then it starts to focus them. It starts to keep their interest. It starts to allow them to talk about things, to process through things,” said Andrea Trevino, Judge of Allen County Superior Court Family Relations Division.

The hats were donated to Vincent Village which currently has 45 families, and 60% of the people in the Villages are children.

“The way that it kind of centers them, brings peace in some of the challenges that they are facing, that’s amazing. It’s also amazing that they are willing to give back and that they are being thoughtful about who they want to give too and where these hats might go. Even as they design them and create them and get ready to give them away to some that they don’t know,” said Sarah Lance, director of resource development at Vincent Villages.

The teens were also given the opportunity to knit a hat for themselves. When they’re released from the detention center, they will be sent home with their own starter kits to continue knitting at home.