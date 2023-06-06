TIPTON, Ind. (WANE) A truck driver was killed Monday after he lost control of his rig when a teen driving in the opposite direction tried to pass two pickup trucks hauling trailers with anhydrous ammonia in Tipton County.

An investigation by Indiana State Police determined that just after noon, the two pickups were headed west on State Road 28 when a 17-year-old driver also heading west tried to pass them. A semi driven by Matthew Marley, 57, of Rossville, Indiana was heading east during the passing attempt. The teen sideswiped one of the pickups and the semi which caused Marley to lose control. The semi crossed the center line and hit the second pickup head-on.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Marley and the driver of the second pickup were airlifted to Indianapolis. Marley was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. The pickup driver was reported to be in stable condition. The other pickup driver was not hurt.

The full investigation has not yet been completed, however drugs and/or alcohol was not believed to be a factor.