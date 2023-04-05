FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne teenager has had yet another successful fundraiser for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, raising thousands of dollars to aid the homeless.

WANE 15 has reported on Natalia Kleinrichert’s efforts in the past. She created colorful bracelets featuring the name of her mission: R.E.A.C.H which stands for Reach Everyone Always with a Caring Heart.

She has been selling the bracelets online, at school, church, and craft fairs with all the proceeds being set aside to eventually buy items for the Rescue Mission.

Friday, Natalia made good on her promise. Alongside her mom Amy and dad Eric, Natalia dropped off more than $4,000 worth of items at the Mission.

“She raises the bar pretty high as far as serving the community and it makes me take a second look at myself and it makes me think, ‘Maybe I should be doing what my daughter’s doing,'” said Eric Kleinrichert.

Natalia hopes to one day start her own non-profit dedicated to helping the homeless. Her dream is to build mini houses for the homeless population.