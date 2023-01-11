FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old boy is now charged as an adult in a summer stabbing that left another juvenile in critical condition, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Allen County prosecutors last week charged Branden Busz, Jr., with a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery where the defendant knowingly inflicted injury that created a substantial risk of death.

Branden Busz, Jr.

Busz is accused of stabbing another boy when the two became entangled in a fight while on a bicycle in the area of South Harrison Street and Fairfax Avenue on Aug. 24, according to court records.

Police at the time said Busz and the other boy had “history” with each other. The boy Busz is accused of stabbing was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition at the time. Busz himself is accused of running from the scene but was caught shortly thereafter.

Busz appeared for his initial hearing in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday and was served a no contact order to stay away from the other boy.

He is currently being held in Allen County Jail and his next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.