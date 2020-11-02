Taylor University announces tuition freeze for 2021-2022 school year

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Taylor University announced its plan to freeze tuition for the for 2021-2022 academic year on Friday.

“We’re in the middle of pandemic and people are suffering financially right now,” said Jim Garringer, Taylor University’s Director of Media Relations. “So what was something [our leadership team] could do to demonstrate our understanding of that situation our desire to help in any way we could.”

The idea was then brought to the Board of Trustees, who later afforded it.

This marks the first time in Taylor’s recent history there will be no tuition increase, which is typically under five percent.

“The decision was made based on the best financial data that we have available to us and we feel that it’s a viable option for us for next year,” said Garringer.

However, according to Taylor University’s press release, room and board fees will increase by 3.5%, which adds up to just under $400.

Garringer said he hasn’t heard much in the way of reaction from families yet, but he thinks the decision will have a positive response.

Taylor is a liberal arts university located in Upland, Ind. that offers over 60 fields of study.