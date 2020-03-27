‘Take coronavirus seriously’: Paramedics hit streets of Tijuana with sobering message

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Dozens of paramedic units have been rolling through the streets of Tijuana imploring people to listen to the warnings about the coronavirus.

A few days ago, the city and state of Baja California went into a lockdown asking people to avoid public places such as bars, churches, funeral homes and many other gathering sites as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

Dozens of paramedics took to the streets asking people to stay indoors and listen to the coronavirus warnings.

A caravan of private first aid responders organized by private ambulance operators to raise awareness on the dangers of the new coronavirus COVID-19, rides along the streets of Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on March 24, 2020. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A caravan of private first aid responders organized by private ambulance operators to raise awareness on the dangers of the new coronavirus COVID-19, rides along the streets of Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on March 24, 2020. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Private first aid responders take part in a caravan organized by private ambulance operators to raise awareness on the dangers of the new coronavirus COVID-19, rides along the streets of Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on March 24, 2020. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A private first aid responder rides along with a caravan organized by private ambulance operators to raise awareness on the dangers of the new coronavirus COVID-19, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on March 24, 2020. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

But it appears many people south of the border are refusing to stay home and continue to venture outdoors as usual.

As a way to stem this pattern, paramedics created a caravan and rolled through streets blasting messages from their loudspeakers telling people to stay indoors and avoid social gatherings.

“We noticed people don’t care. … We care, we care about the people, we’re fighting for the people,” Tijuana paramedic Mario Montes said.

Streets in Tijuana are not as busy as normal, but paramedics in that city say there are still way too many folks outside ignoring coronavirus warnings to stay home and not socialize or mingle with people.

Overall, there have been 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Baja California and 10 in the Tijuana area.

Other first responders, including private ambulance operators in Tijuana, have staged similar caravans in recent days.

A private first aid responder rides along with a caravan organized by private ambulance operators to raise awareness on the dangers of the new coronavirus COVID-19, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on March 24, 2020. – The Mexican Government announced it was now implementing mitigation measures against the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

