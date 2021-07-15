Sweetwater launches publishing division

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new chapter for Sweetwater has been announced. The Summit City-based music technology and instrument retailer has launched a publishing division.

The details of Sweetwater Publishing were shared in a press release Thursday:

Sweetwater, the world’s leading music technology and instrument retailer, today announced the launch of Sweetwater Publishing, a unique publishing arm that underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and customer experience excellence, or the “Sweetwater Difference.”

The need for accurate, authoritative, practical, and easy-to-understand information on how to get the most out of today’s gear and pro audio equipment is greater than ever. Sweetwater is primed to move into the publishing industry because of its breadth of knowledge and key relationships across the music industry. With conventional publishers still catching up to rapid changes in technology and not having the depth of first-hand expertise to align with the musical communities’ interest, Sweetwater Publishing has partnered with acclaimed author/musician Craig Anderton. Their re-invention of eBook software ensures that downloadable eBooks are updated periodically to reflect the most current information.

The new software will enable point updates (for example, version 2.0 to version 2.1), so that owners of previous releases will automatically be upgraded to the latest version for free, and new customers are guaranteed to get the latest eBook version without worrying about purchasing a dated version. If a book accumulates many changes, it becomes a new edition which owners of the original version can update at a reduced price.

For over 40 years, Sweetwater has made it the company’s mission to understand what music makers want. Sweetwater CEO Chuck Surack explains, “Sweetwater is committed to making sure that all musicians can make the most out of today’s technology. We don’t just want to be a place for them to buy gear, but a resource for them to make incredible music with it. We hope the modern approach Sweetwater Publishing brings to affordable, timely print books and eBooks will enrich and influence the lives of musicians so that they can have more satisfying musical experiences.”

The first three books from Sweetwater Publishing are Craig Anderton’s Max Your Mix!, How to Record and Mix Great Guitar Tracks, and The Huge Book of Studio One Tips and Tricks. In 2021, the company plans to release several additional eBook and print titles. To find out more about Sweetwater Publishing or to learn more about custom publishing opportunities visit sweetwater.com/store/manufacturer/Sweetwater_Publishing