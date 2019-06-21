Sweetwater hosting thousands for 2019 GearFest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the largest consumer music and audio equipment trade show in the country, and it’s right in Fort Wayne’s back yard. Sweetwater’s annual GearFest is back for another year.

More than 16,500 people from all 50 states and countries around the world had been registered to attend the 18th annual event. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Activities are spread out across the U.S. 30 campus and include entertainment, musical demonstrations, and of course music and audio equipment for free and for sale. More than $30,000 worth of free gear will be given away throughout the event.

If you’re looking to learn more about music and audio equipment and how to put it to use in the best ways, there are also more than 100 seminars available for guests on five different stages.

Artists on the list to be at GearFest 2019 include:

Guitarist and composer Steve Vai

Drummer Dennis Chambers

Guitarist Eric Johnson

Producer and engineer Sylvia Massy

and Mandolinist Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

“We are excited to welcome people from all over the world to our campus,” Chuck Surack, Sweetwater Founder/President said. “It’s a chance for them to meet and learn from some of the most talented musicians and producers in the business and see the latest and greatest instruments and gear directly from the vendors, and it’s also an opportunity for us share our passion with and show our appreciation for our customers. There’s no other festival like it.”

The event is free and open to the public. You can view an entire GearFest 2019 schedule of events and pre-register here.